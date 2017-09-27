By: Mary Ann Ellis
I can’t remember the first time I saw the American flag rise over a football field or some other arena filled with people who rose as one body to salute it. Well I remember the feelings I experienced even as a child, and those feelings only intensified as I grew and matured. Many a time I watched Old Glory rise in all her splendor over the Jeff Davis County football field as I and the other fans cheered on the Yellow Jackets. As the wind caught the red, white, and blue fabric and helped to unfurl it high above the stadium, my heart filled with pride. Occasionally a tear would slip down my face as my emotions took over. I don’t think anyone ever explained to me the significance of the flag. I grew up in a era when we pledged allegiance to that flag every single morning and learned to respect its bright colors.
Later on I stood as it flew over Sanford Stadium in Athens. I watched it fly over the Jimmy Swain Stadium in Appling County for numerous years as the Pirates took the field. It flies proudly on courthouse lawns and in many other places as a symbol of our hard-won freedoms. People who are physically able, stand. As long as I am able to stand, I will continue to do so in respect for that flag......
Celebrating Old Glory
