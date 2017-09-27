By: Billy G. Howard
There have been occasions during the past year on which I’ve listed experiences encountered as part of the Kairos Prison Ministry. The group of volunteers generally attends meetings that extend for a period of ten weeks. Three hour sessions are utilized to build upon relationships in the name of an agape love which facilitates a “brotherhood.” This group of “brothers” then goes into the maximum security prison, Union Correctional Institution, located outside Starke, FL for the purpose of ministering to the residents. Time spent in the facility spans three and-a-half days beginning Thursday afternoon and extending to a “graduation” ceremony the following Sunday. A structured, very intense prison ministry that began in 1976 has spread throughout the entire world. Ironically, the group of volunteers is comprised of people stemming from various cultures, nationalities, and social backgrounds. The most interesting dynamic lays in the fact a multitude of denominations are represented. Oddly enough, there are never grounds for division as the specific “identifying practices” of the different sects of Christianity aren’t even allowed as topic of conversation.
Bridging the great divide
