By Kelly Turner
The Appling County Lady Pirate Softball team hosted a region game against the Liberty County Panthers on Thursday, September 14. Once again the Lady Pirates were victorious with a score of 6-1. The Appling County Lady Pirates hold an overall record of 13-3 and a region record of 7-0 on the 2017 season.
The Lady Pirates also hosted a make up game against Tattnall County on Friday, September 15. The local squad defeated the Warriors 6-1.....
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Lady Pirates hold on to perfect record in Region
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)