Lady Pirates hold on to perfect record in Region

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, September 20. 2017
Comments (0)
By Kelly Turner
The Appling County Lady Pirate Softball team hosted a region game against the Liberty County Panthers on Thursday, September 14. Once again the Lady Pirates were victorious with a score of 6-1. The Appling County Lady Pirates hold an overall record of 13-3 and a region record of 7-0 on the 2017 season.
The Lady Pirates also hosted a make up game against Tattnall County on Friday, September 15. The local squad defeated the Warriors 6-1.....

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner