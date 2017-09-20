Sheriff’s Office gives recap of weekly events, arrests

The Appling County Sheriff’s Office was operating with full staff-plus in preparation and on patrol for Hurricane Irma. While many events and activities were cancelled, deputies, 911 staff, and detention center staff worked tirelessly to keep Appling County and its citizens safe and updated during this event. Pastor Darrell Quinn of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, was the ACSO Chaplin for the week.
For the seven-day period of September 8, 2017 through September 14, 2017, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) provided the following services:
Deputies/Investigators, wrote 16 citations, made 19 arrests, issued 17 warnings, performed three Sex Offender Compliance Verifications, served 18 criminal, and 6 civil papers for various courts, completed 21 incident reports, and provided security for State Court. There were nine vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 9,119 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide four funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the sheriff’s office initiated eight new criminal investigations and completed or closed three.
The Appling County Detention Center provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 91 inmates during the current period. Jailers completed 22 new inmate intakes and processed 16 inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request assistance in housing inmates. The medical unit provided 84 medical checks for the week and food service served 2006 meals. The center continues to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
The 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 892 calls for service, of which 382 were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
Weekly arrest report.........
