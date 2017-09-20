By: Helen Burkett Prencke
The sidewalk outside Tractor Supply was full of love Saturday as dogs from across Appling County assembled to find new homes at the annual Animal Adoption Day. While some pups had pedigrees many more were mix-breed mutts looking for a new family to love. Caring for these canines were members of several animal groups in Appling County including.....
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Animals Adopted
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)