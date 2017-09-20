Glenda Sue Herndon Davis, age 67, of Baxley died Friday, September 15, 2017 in Vidalia. Mrs. Davis was born February 5, 1950 in Appling County to the late Joseph Ernest Herndon, Jr. and the late Sara Nell Bass Herndon. She was a member of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Davis retired after 28 years as a secretary for Appling County High School. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Davis. Survivors include her husband, Mickey Davis of Baxley; daughter and son in law, Yvette and Jason Shipwash of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Galen and Heather Davis of Loganville; three sisters, Martha Lewis of Warner Robins, Jeanette Herndon (David Heugel) of Plant City, Florida and Jean (Charles) Davis of Baxley; two brothers, Jay (Linda) Herndon of Hazlehurst and Danny (Celes) Herndon of Ellabell; two grandchildren, Harrison Davis and Clinton Davis, both of Loganville. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Dunn Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Doug Weisel officiating. Musical selections were rendered by David Williams Interment followed in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Keith Lewis, Dave Hunter, Dane Hunter, Jamie Davis, Stacy Davis, Joseph Herndon and Adam Herndon. Honorary Pallbearers were the faculty and staff of Appling County High School. Remembrances may be made to The Gideons International Appling Camp (P.O. Box 403 Baxley, GA 31515). Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.