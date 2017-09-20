Clovis Sapp Johnson, age 82 years, of Buffalo, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Kentucky. The native of Baxley was a retired deli manager at Kroger’s in Elizabethtown, Kentucky for several years. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Doris Jean Gruber; her parents, Linton and Mable Stone Sapp; two sisters and five brothers. She is survived by a daughter, Willie Dean (Mike) Thomas of Buffalo, KY; a sister, Carolyn Sellers of Baxley; three grandchildren, Jaron Thomas, Kelly Gruber and Sean Gruber and sixteen nieces and nephews; including, a special niece, Sarah Sapp (Bob) Douthitt and three special nephews, Sherman Sellers, Stanley (Kathy) Sellers and Stacy (Christy) Sellers. In keeping with the family’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements.