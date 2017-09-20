Clovis Sapp Johnson

Clovis Sapp Johnson, age 82 years, of Buffalo, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Kentucky. The native of Baxley was a retired deli manager at Kroger’s in Elizabethtown, Kentucky for several years. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Doris Jean Gruber; her parents, Linton and Mable Stone Sapp; two sisters and five brothers. She is survived by a daughter, Willie Dean (Mike) Thomas of Buffalo, KY; a sister, Carolyn Sellers of Baxley; three grandchildren, Jaron Thomas, Kelly Gruber and Sean Gruber and sixteen nieces and nephews; including, a special niece, Sarah Sapp (Bob) Douthitt and three special nephews, Sherman Sellers, Stanley (Kathy) Sellers and Stacy (Christy) Sellers. In keeping with the family’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements.
