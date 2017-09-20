Willie James Nails, also known as “Willie Pap” and “Cowboy,” age 59, died on July 28, 2017. He was born to the late Arelious and Addie Nails was born on March 29, 1958 in Baxley. He was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church where he served in the choir. He was employed with Boatright Tucking of Alma for many years.
Preceding him death, his wife, Faye Eatmon; father and mother, Arelious and Addie Nails; brother, Arelious Nails, Jr. Survivors include sons, James Mitchell of Toccoa and Jaylon Marion of Alma; brothers, Lawyer (Dean) Nails of Uvalda, James Oscar (Maxine) Nails of Baxley, and Milous Nails of Toccoa; sisters, Helen (Johnny) Jordan of Baxley, Kate (Dwight) Moore of Lumber City, and Retha (Readell) Hunt of Toccoa; brother and sister-in-laws, William Roosevelt (Gwendolyn) Eatmon of Silver Creek, Mississippi, Linda Diane Eatmon Rodgers of San Francisco, California, Trudie Charlene Eatmon of Alexandra, Louisiana, and Tanya Michea (Skip) Norris of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, Jamiya Adams, Kyliona Aleyah Adams, Kylie Alexus Wilson, and Alijah Jaymes Adams; niece, Tanya (Griffin) Clark of Lumber City. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends also survive. Funeral services were held at Mizpah Baptist Church on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with Bishop Michael Jordan officiating and Pastor James R. Carlyle presiding. Internment followed in the Mizpah Baptist Church Blarney Community Cemetery. Repast was held in the Mizpah Annex. Active pallbearers were James Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell, Antonio Nails, Dexter Richardson, Caleb Madison, Stanford Jordan, and C.J. Nails. Honorary pallbearers included the employees of Boatright Trucking Company. Musical selections were rendered by the Mizpah Choir and Kristy Bennett. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.
Willie James Nails
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)