Nobles Funeral and Crematory announces the funeral services for James Michael Nash, age 57, who passes away Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of the Baxley Holiness Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorine Crosby Nash and a sister, Renee Nash Linsey. Surviving is his sister, Vickie and husband, Daniel Adams of Baxley and a caregiver, Jan Attardo of Baxley; several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Ernest Dyal officiating. Entombment followed. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of James Michael Nash.