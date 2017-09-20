Eunice K. Perry

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Eunice K. Perry, age 86, who passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. She was a native of Appling County, where she spent most of her life, a homemaker and attended Red Oak Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, I.C. and Alyne Griffin Kimberly and two brothers, Irwin C. Kimberly and Ira Joe Kimberly. Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Ralph Perry of Baxley; children, Nancy and husband, Keith Higginbotham, Sr. of Jacksonville, FL, Donnie and wife, Rhonda Perry of Jacksonville, FL, Bobby Perry of Baxley, Gail and husband, Freddie Grass of Callahan, FL and Wil and wife, Nancy Perry of Altha, FL; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Luna Carter of Brandon FL, Pat Heath of Baxley and Vera Drury of Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services were held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Ron Ross officiating. Interment followed in the Deen Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service. Active Pallbearers were James Nettles, Jr., Keith Higginbotham, Jr., Lamar Deen, Michael Grass, Keith Higginbotham, Sr. and Andy Perry. Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Eunice K. Perry.
