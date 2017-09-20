LaGlenda Kimbrel Stone, age 78 died Friday, September 8, 2017 in the Appling HealthCare System. Mrs. Stone was born April 23, 1939 in Appling County to the late Benjamin Franklin Kimbrel and the late Wilma Williams Kimbrel. She was a member of Crosby Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from Morris’ Department Store and C and L Gifts and Jewelry. Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Stone and son, William Benny Stone. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Glynn and Mandi Stone of Baxley; grandchildren, Chelsei and Jake Norris and Cassi and Steve Trowell, all of Baxley; a great grandson, Beau William Trowell and special nieces and nephews, Karen and Jimmy Branch, Randy and June Kimbrel, Diane and Dwayne Bennett, Rhonda and Billy Hadley, Wayne and Sandy Tillman and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Glynn Stone and the Rev. Steve Meguiar officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Jake Norris, Steve Trowell, David Campbell, Bret Campbell, Randy Kimbrel and Jimmy Branch. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Crosby Chapel United Methodist Church c/o Emma Jean Collins 1499 Nail Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513. Musical selections were rendered by Chelsei Norris. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LaGlenda Kimbrel Stone
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)