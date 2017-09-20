Wendell Ronnie “Little Rock” Stone, age 63, of Baxley died Saturday, September 9, 2017. Mr. Stone was born February 5, 1954 in Appling County. He was a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was employed by J and J Maintenance and worked at Winn Army Hospital at Fort Stewart as an Industrial Maintenance Technician. Mr. Stone was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Stone. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Blaxton Stone; daughter and son-in-law, Aimee and Justin Hooks; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Lydia Stone; mother, Martha Lee Stone; sisters, Debbie (Royce) Skinner and Wendy (Alan) Johnson; grandchildren, Carson Hand, Addison Hooks, and Emma Stone; sister-in-law Brenda Gruenewald; and brother-in-law, Wayne (Joy) Blaxton; children-in-love, Jeffery and Krista Carter and grandchildren-in-love, Maggie Carter and Sophie Carter. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Friday, September 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Danita Knowles, the Rev. Ricky Rushing officiating and a eulogy by John Branch. Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Al Marsh, Stacy Stone, Terrell Stone, Randy Stone, Mickey Stone, Timothy Stone, and PeeWee Edwards. Honorary Pallbearers were members of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be made to Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund (136 Altamaha School Road Baxley, Georgia 31513).