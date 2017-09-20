"Whatchu gone do?"

By: Billy G. Howard
Interesting circumstances occurred last week “more-or-less” pitting me at odds with a gentleman regarding the “obligation” of the Lord to keep His word. The individual, I’ll refer to as Mr. Rick, stated he didn’t consider it a blessing from the Lord when reasoning the benefit of anything he’s capable of accomplishing himself. According to him, if he can achieve something on his own power there’s no point giving Jesus credit.
Of course, I instinctively moved a few feet from Mr. Rick to avoid possibly getting caught up in the fall-out of anticipated lightening strikes. Queries were then posed as to whether he’d been able to reach out that, or any morning, and wake himself from sleep. “In fact,” I questioned, “Were you able to post up at the head of your bed and keep watch over yourself throughout the night or prevent any number of untold incidents from occurring that could have proven harmful?”
The obvious answer to every question was a resounding, “No.” But Mr. Rick went on to insist he controlled his own destiny and had the power to do for himself without the Lord’s involvement. I pointed out the simple fact, were it not for the Lord, even those who don’t believe wouldn’t have the ability to contest the truth of His existence.
