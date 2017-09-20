By: Greg Morris
As you know, last week the primary focus of all of us as well state government was preparation and clean up due to the devastation to our state from Irma. I agree with Gov. Deal when he said it was almost impossible to believe that the damage was caused by a tropical storm. I am sure I speak for all of us in expressing gratitude to all of the linemen and emergency personnel who worked to keep our citizens safe and to restore power to our homes and businesses as soon as possible. I am told this is the first time all 41 EMC’s had property damage from a single storm. We are also grateful for the line crews from other states who came from as far north as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and Wisconsin, and as far west as Texas and Oklahoma. I have been asked about the cost of the cleanup. The federal government usually pays.......
The People's House
