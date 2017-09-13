Irma packed a punch!

Wednesday, September 13. 2017
On Monday officials in Georgia and Florida were citing that Hurricane Irma was to blame for seven deaths across the two states. An estimated 1.2 million were without power across Georgia; thousands were without power in Appling County. The photos below show just a portion of the destruction and flooding Irma created in Baxley and Appling. The storm finally started to subside Monday afternoon, not a minute too soon for many. The News-Banner spoke with local officials who stated that .....

