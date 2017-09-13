On Monday officials in Georgia and Florida were citing that Hurricane Irma was to blame for seven deaths across the two states. An estimated 1.2 million were without power across Georgia; thousands were without power in Appling County. The photos below show just a portion of the destruction and flooding Irma created in Baxley and Appling. The storm finally started to subside Monday afternoon, not a minute too soon for many. The News-Banner spoke with local officials who stated that .....
Irma packed a punch!
