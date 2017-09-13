By Jamie Gardner
The Appling County Commissioners met on Tuesday, September 5 for a regular monthly meeting. During the meeting County Manager Lee Lewis reported that he and County Road Project Manager Hayden Rozier had met with the contractor and engineer on the Lake Tara (Dunns Lake) dam project to see if there were ways to value engineer the project. Lewis reported that even after finding a $100,000.00 in savings on the project, the projected cost is still roughly $1.7 million.
The manager stated that he thought about possibly rebidding the project out. However, he stated that the county would probably not find a contractor to do the project due to state Safe Dam Regulations. Lewis also stated that the few contractors that do this type of work were all above Macon.
The commissioners gave Lewis permission to proceed with the project. The project is estimated to begin in the fall and should take approximately nine months to complete...
County to proceed with Tara Lake dam repairs
