Surrency awarded $500,000 CDBG

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, September 13. 2017
Comments (0)
Sen. Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia) recently announced that the City of Surrency is being awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to help local communities grow their economies. al elected officials and legislative delegation for their efforts to secure this loan,” said Sen. Tillery. “Through this loan, Surrency will be able to update its infrastructure and increase both the quality of life for its citizens and encourage....

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner