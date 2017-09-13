Sen. Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia) recently announced that the City of Surrency is being awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to help local communities grow their economies. al elected officials and legislative delegation for their efforts to secure this loan,” said Sen. Tillery. “Through this loan, Surrency will be able to update its infrastructure and increase both the quality of life for its citizens and encourage....
Surrency awarded $500,000 CDBG
