Mary Helen Davis, age 82, died on August 25, 2017. Mrs. Davis was born to the late Moses Smith and Sallie Richardson on June 28, 1935 in Baxley. In 1958, she married the late Isaac Wade Davis, Jr. and to this union four children were born. She was educated in the Appling County School System. Prior to becoming a homemaker, she was employed at Ms. Nicks and later at Ship and Shore. She was known for her culinary art skills. Mrs. Davis accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted member of Greater Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C. where she served as a cook, Sunday school teacher, evangelist, member of the mother’s board, trustee board, and pastor aide board. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 23 when read by Pastor J.M. Blair. Preceding her in death, her husband, Isaac Wade Davis, Jr. and siblings, Louella McTier, Clyde Smith, Freddie Smith, Walter Smith, and Joe Smith Survivors include daughter, Patricia (Terry) Goss of Hazlehurst; sons, Gary Smith of Baxley, Boyd (Jackie) Davis of Baxley, and Wade Davis of Lumber City; brother, Ben (Hester) Smith of Baxley; seventeen grandchildren; fourty-five great grandchildren; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends. Funeral services were held at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. with Elder Norris Williams, Sr. serving as the pastor and officiant. Internment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens in Baxley. Repast was held in the Greater Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C. Social Hall. Active pallbearers were Arrick Jackson, Jarharis Jones, Jimmy Noble, Robert Richburg, and Terry Williams. Musical selections were rendered by Greater Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C. Choir and Tammy Richburg. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.
