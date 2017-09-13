By: Billy G. Howard
When scripting this week’s column, news reports of hurricane Irma had saturated the airways for the previous seven days. Remarkably, I’d witnessed people gathering in parking lots of hardware stores at 5:30a in search of ever-valuable emergency generators. Water, gas, and other essentials were in short supply as everybody flocked to the stores to stock up in lieu of the impending storm. Hurricane Irma; billed as the worst in history as it passed through the Caribbean Islands and Cuba last week and into the weekend. At one point, sustained winds reached speeds of 185mph with gusts up to 225mph. It completely annihilated homes and entire communities. The hurricane, twice the size at nearly 1000 miles wide, dwarfed Andrew which ravished southern Florida in August of 1992.
Sir Richard Branson, CEO of Virgin Group, which owns Virgin Records reportedly, rode out the storm at his island home when the hurricane passed over. What’s known as Necker Island, a private getaway for the British billionaire, was “utterly destroyed” according to him. He’d been fortunate enough to find shelter in his bunker-style wine cellar but emerged to realize the home was demolished by winds that exceeded 150mph.
More and more, I’d encountered people who expressed concern, fear, and even skepticism regarding anticipated conditions of things on the other side of the storm. Some meteorologists labeled the intense occurrence as the first “Nuclear Hurricane” in modern history. By noon Sunday, a death toll of twenty-seven included one Florida man who’d actually perished after falling from a ladder while preparing for the storm. Also, a 16-year old junior professional surfer in Barbados drowned Tuesday, September 5th trying to navigate immense swells generated by the approaching storm.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Stiff neck generation
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)