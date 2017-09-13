By: Mary Ann Ellis
The seasons are finally about to change, for which I am truly grateful. Summer is not my season of choice. The rain situation has been dire most of the summer and still is. We’ve dragged hoses and sprinklers around constantly until I had my surgery and then we more or less quit. I decided that Larry has enough to do to take care of me. I can’t ask him to take care of all my myriad plants, too. Throughout the summer, no clouds have darkened the blue skies, and my heart has been heavy. I thirsted for rain. I’ve been dry, brittle, withered. As of right now I need about a week or two of rain, steady, soaking water to refresh the earth and me. How I’d enjoy the soothing spattering of raindrops against the roof and my bedroom window as I sprawl on the bed with some book. The rain would sing me to sleep long before I finished my book, but I’d gladly wake to it again after my nap. Everyday I prayed for rain. In church we prayed for rain. Above us, the sun blazed and white clouds hovered in the bright sky. When I turned on the Weather Channel, I sat and gazed at the brown colors of a drought-stricken countryside. My sister told me that she read somewhere that this area will be a desert in the next century. I scoffed, of course, but I started to change my mind as we continued to move from one day to the next with no rain.
This morning the patter of rain on the roof awakened me, but I wasn’t so happy about it. I wanted rain, but I want no part of Hurricane Irma.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Waiting for Irma
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)