Honoring the memory of a special person in a special way

Wednesday, September 13. 2017
By: Dick Yarbrough

This week marks the ninth anniversary of the loss of our oldest grandson, Zack Wansley. And, yes, it hurts as much today as on the day he collapsed and died while training for a marathon. Zack was special. He was a true scholar-athlete. He was president of just about every significant organization in his high school. He won the Journal Cup as his school’s Outstanding Senior. Zack was proof that one could get a quality public school education if willing to work for it. He is one reason that I am so hawkish on public education and remain intractable regarding those politicians who would rather cut-and-run from what ails our public schools rather than try to fix the problems. I saw what Zack accomplished in the classroom and know it can be done.  Zack was also an unrepentant and unapologetic Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket in a family of Georgia Bulldogs. He was a Tech man through and through and, as usual, he was excelling academically when his life was cut short.

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
