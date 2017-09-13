By: Augusta Chronicle Editorial Staff
They were brought here illegally. The former president legalized them unconstitutionally. Yet now the media are “live screaming” that it’s somehow mean for the current administration to seek a lawful fix for the “dreamer” mess it was handed. First, let’s agree to examine the facts, not the emotion-crazed hysteria. President Obama used an executive order in 2012 to unilaterally change immigration law when he exempted from deportation those who’d been brought to the U.S. as minors. The “law” he imposed is called DACA – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Notice, if you will, the first word: “Deferred.” It’s temporary – in this case, two-year renewable residency and work permits. By its very name, DACA was kicking this can down the road. It was also of constitutional question. Remember: A similar Obama program shielding the illegal alien parents of citizens or lawful permanent residents – DAPA – was struck down by an appeals court.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Pres. Obama was right the first time
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)