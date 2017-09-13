Ms. Metts and Mr. Arnaud to exchange vows September 16

Jenica Dristine Metts and Adrian Christopher Arnaud are proud to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage, Jenica is the daughter of Kristi and Buddy Herrington of Alma and the late Dan Metts of Hazlehurst. She is the granddaughter of Cookie Martin and the late Boobie Murphy; the late Rebecca and Ronnie Metts; Dana and Homer Herrington and Linda and James Faircloth. She is a 2009 graduate of Bacon County High School and is employed as Office Coordinator at Bacon County Rehabilitation Center. Chris is the son of Joyce Kennedy and Boyd Arnaud. He is the grandson of Patricia Ann Leggett and the late Edgar Johnson and the late Warren Arnaud and Avey Andrews. He is a 2012 graduate of Appling County High School and a 2013 graduate of Altamaha Technical College with a degree in welding and joining technology. Chris is employed at Plant Vogtle as a boilermaker. The wedding will be held September 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Oakhill Plantation, 66 Georgia Circle, in Hazlehurst. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.