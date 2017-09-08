City and County preparing for Irma

Early Friday morning City of Baxley, City of Graham and Appling County officials gathered at the Appling Emergency Management Agency to receive the latest update on Hurricane Irma from the National Weather Service out of Jacksonville. The City of Baxley and Appling County have already signed Declarations of Emergency ahead of the storm. Officials will continue to meet periodically throughout the weekend to assess the storm.
The community is encouraged to stay up to date on this approaching storm as it could pose a serious threat to this part of the state. A major concern for our area is the threat of tornadoes. Appling County should expect heavy rain and damaging wind beginning late Sunday night and continuing through Monday.
Following the 8:00 a.m. briefing from the National Weather Service, local officials gave updates and status updates on various entities and departments. All departments reported that they are as prepared as they can be at this point for the storm. Law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel stated they have checked and are making sure equipment is working properly and vehicles are fueled. Baxley Police stated they would begin working traffic control, with assistance from the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, for people evacuating the Golden Isles and from Florida. Traffic was already heavy this morning along U.S. Highways 341 and 1 as shown. Locals are advised that traffic will be heavy on the roadways for the next few days as more and more people evacuate from other areas in Georgia and Florida.
The Appling County High School football game against Dodge County tonight in Eastman has been cancelled.
The 9/11 Community-wide Prayer Service Scheduled for Monday evening at First Baptist Church in Baxley has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
All Appling County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12.
The Kingdom Come Event that was scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 10 has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3:00 p.m.
There were a number of local church organizations represented at the meeting this morning. It was reported that Baxley First Methodist is open as a shelter and Baxley First Baptist is serving as a rest stop for travelers. Other church organizations offered to assist in other ways including potentially providing meals for emergency personnel during the storm.
The National Weather Service out of Jacksonville offers updates throughout the day and can be found at this address, http://www.weather.gov/media/jax/briefings/nws-jax-briefing.pdf
If and when we receive updates from local officials we will continue to post them to our Facebook page as soon as they are received.
