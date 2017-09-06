By Jamie Gardner
Michael Green, a resident of Baxley and a long-haul truck driver, stated he decided last week he would park a semi-truck trailer in the parking lot of the Town & Country Shopping Center to begin collecting items to take to people in Houston, Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. “I just wanted to do something to help,” Michael said, a sentiment shared by many around the country and in Appling County.Michael and friends Billy Henry and Tom Byrd, all of Baxley, will be collecting items until Sunday and then they will deliver the items to Texas. He stated that they are open to taking all types of items such as clothing, mops and brooms, water, non-perishable food and even cat and dog food. If you’d like more information on items needed, please call Michael at 912-278-8686.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Outpouring of love shown in the community
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)