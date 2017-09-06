Outpouring of love shown in the community

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, September 6. 2017
Comments (0)
By Jamie Gardner

Michael Green, a resident of Baxley and a long-haul truck driver, stated he decided last week he would park a semi-truck trailer in the parking lot of the Town & Country Shopping Center to begin collecting items to take to people in Houston, Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. “I just wanted to do something to help,” Michael said, a sentiment shared by many around the country and in Appling County.Michael and friends Billy Henry and Tom Byrd, all of Baxley, will be collecting items until Sunday and then they will deliver the items to Texas. He stated that they are open to taking all types of items such as clothing, mops and brooms, water, non-perishable food and even cat and dog food. If you’d like more information on items needed, please call Michael at 912-278-8686.

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner