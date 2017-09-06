Eloise Singleton Hall, age 91, died on August 18, 2017. She was born in Midway to the late Burrough Singleton and Maria Jones Singleton on November 25, 1925. She joined the Church of Christ Holiness unto the Lord in Midway at the age of 13. After marrying Nathaniel Hall on June 25, 1944, she moved her membership to Upper Room in Baxley. In February of 1978, she co-founded the Baxley Jr. Church of Christ Holiness unto the Lord. The church was later renamed Baxley Kingdom Church of Christ Holiness unto the Lord, where she remained a member until her death. She was the church mother and drummer for many years. She loved fishing with her sister-in-law, Louvenia Rayner. She was known to always have a plate of food ready for anyone in the neighborhood that was hungry. She was also known for her caramel cakes. Preceding her death, her parents, Burrough and Maria Jones Singleton; husband, Nathaniel Hall; son, Benjamin; sister, Marguerite Lang; grandchildren, David Adams, Fredrick Kelly, and Geraldine Thompson; sister-in-law and sister in Christ, Mary Louvenia Hall Rayner. Survivors include sister, Beatrice Bess of Brunsiwck; son, Paul Hall (Pearlie) of Baxley; daughters, Sandra Rayner of Baxley, Delilah A. Lewis (Bill) of Savoy, Illinois, Glenda Williams (Michael) of Cocoa, Florida, and Aretha Adams (Timothy) of Orlando, Florida; brothers-in-law, Alonza Hall of South Norwalk, Connecticut and Carroll Hall (Pat) of Macon. She also leaves fifteen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, godchildren Mary Lodeania Nails “Deanie Gal” and LaShanda Rayner, many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Assistant Bishop Larry M. Rayner serving as the eulogist and Bishop Dr. Eddie L. Stevens presiding. Internment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens in Baxley. Repast was held in the First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Social Hall. Active pallbearers were David Dye, Lenus Hall, Edward Rayner, Heurity Rayner, Bernard Ruffin, and Ronnie Stevens. Musical selections were rendered by combined choirs of Kingdom Church of Christ Holiness unto the Lord, Jason Powell, Tammie Byrd, and Baxley Kingdom Church of Christ Children’s Choir. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.