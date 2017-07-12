On Wednesday, July 5, Chief James Godfrey reported that the Baxley Police Department was notified by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office that Eric Nathaniel Smith and Latasha Smith turned themselves in on outstanding warrants that were issued in connection with the June 22 incident that occurred at the Quik Chik in Baxley. The Smiths have now been transferred and are being held at the Appling County Detention Center on charges of cruelty to children (one count each) and two counts of aggravated battery.
Attackers in jail
