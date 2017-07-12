Stacy Varnadore Atkins, age 44, of Dublin, formerly of Baxley, died Saturday, July 1, 2017. Stacy was born July 6, 1972 in Appling County. She attended Christ Community Church and was a nurse. Stacy was preceded in death by her father, James Willie Varnadore and three brothers, Jimmy Varnadore, Donnie Varnadore and Michael Varnadore. Survivors include her two sons, Alan Michael Atkins and Jacob Atkins, both of Baxley; mother, Ann Surrency Varnadore of Baxley; four sisters and brothers in law, Judy (Dr. Emmett, Jr.) Black of Dublin, Linda (Peter) Thornton of New York, Dianne Arthur of Hazlehurst and Cathy (Chuck) Kight of Sylvania; a brother, Jerry Varnadore of Hazlehurst; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Monday, July 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church with Pastor Calvin Morris officiating and eulogies by Ezra Varnadore and Debbie Stinchombe. Active Pallbearers were Alan Michael Atkins, Jacob Atkins, Jayman Varnadore, Ed Deen, Ricky Varnadore, Roger Varnadore, Chuck Kight, and Josh Varnadore. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Musical selections were rendered by Christ Community Praise Team. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Integrity Hospice, 1101-B Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, Ga. 31021. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.