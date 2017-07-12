Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Algerie “Pee Wee” Johnson, Sr., age 79, who passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at his residence under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; retired owner of South Georgia Septic Tank Service, a farmer and a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lennie Mae Nail Johnson; one son, Hugh Johnson; three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Hart Johnson of Baxley; four children, Algerie Johnson, Jr. and wife, Rhonda of Baxley, Cheryl Johnson of Baxley, Mike Johnson of Baxley and Mary Smith and husband, Kevin of Hazlehurst; nine grandchildren, Lily Anna Johnson, Hugh Johnson, Kathleen Johnson, Lacey Smith, Orrin Johnson, Lake Johnson, Lyndsey Smith, Caelan Johnson and Landon Smith; two sisters, Christine Beecher of Baxley and Clementeen Morgan of Callahan, FL; several nieces, nephews and other family. Funeral services were held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Reverend Wayne Williamson, the Reverend Rick Brown and the Reverend Barry Teutsch officiating. Mr. Johnson lay in state one hour prior to funeral services. Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Friendship Congregational Christian Church. Active Pallbearers were Jerry Beecher, Roger Hollis, Johnny Reynolds, Ted Johnson, Jackie Green, James Morgan and Edwin Hart. Honorary pallbearers were the members of Friendship Congregational Christian Church, Huddle House friends and staff and Spanish Oaks Hospice staff. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Algerie “Pee Wee’ Johnson