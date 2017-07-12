Joyce Copeland Mathis

Joyce Copeland Mathis, age 84, of College Park passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Mathis was born August 26, 1932 in Tattnall County to the late Lawrence Copeland and the late Fannie Marie Hendricks Copeland.   She was retired from the State of Georgia Department of Administrative Services and was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Clarence Mathis. Survivors include her two sons, Gary Mathis of College Park and Larry Mathis of Ellenwood; two brothers, Johnnie Copeland and Jerry Copeland, both of Baxley; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin McLellan and the Rev. Robert Black officiating. Interment followed in Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Brandon Mathis, Justin Mathis, Tyler Davis, Chad Carver, Ryan Boxdorfer, and Allen Copeland. Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
