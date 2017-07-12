Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Steven W. Roland who passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a member of Oak Grove Church of God where he played the bass guitar in the Praise and Worship Band and worked as a male tech at the Senior Care Unit and General Housing Manager. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warnell Roland and Bobbie Jean Long and brother, Danny Ray Kinnley. Survivors include one daughter, April Machelle Roland; two grandchildren, Kameron Sargeant and Haidyn Cotney; three brothers, Terry Helms and wife, Belinda, Larry Roland and Robert Roland and wife, Venessa; one sister, Tammy Roland Jackson and husband, Maurice; several nieces, nephews and other family. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dennis Bryant and Belinda Helms officiating. Interment followed in the Midway Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Mackie Perry, Allan Burnell, Jamie Nelson, Chance Crosby, David Gay and William Roland.
Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Comfort Care Hospice, Dr. Evelyn Johnson and staff. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Steven W. Roland.
