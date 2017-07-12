Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Fonnie Mae Davis Rowell, age 84, who passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired bundler for Ship and Shore and a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Rowell; parents, Joe and Irene Griffin Davis; one brother and three sisters. Survivors include two daughters, Sue Rowell and Earl Griffis of Baxley and Cheryl and Kenneth Henry of Baxley; five siblings, Charlene Lynch of Baxley, Ruth Carter of Baxley, Earl Davis of Baxley, Carolyn Weaver of Baxley and Rita and Frank Norris of Starke, FL; a host of nieces, nephews and other family. Funeral services were held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Wayne Williamson and the Reverend Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active pallbearers were Joe Davis, Will Griffis, Shannon Davis, Aaron Weaver, Jeff Lott and Harold Lynch. Honorary pallbearers were the Altamaha Health Care staff, Joe Henry, Kenny Henry, Alene Beasley and the Nightingales members Brenda Calhoun and Aggie Sweat. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh. com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Fonnie Mae Davis Rowell