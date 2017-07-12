Ann Marie Thornton, age 45, of Baxley passed away, Monday, July 3, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Thornton was born November 30, 1971 in Hollywood, Florida and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Schuman. Survivors include her husband, Alton Lee Thornton of Baxley; daughter, Mara Thornton of Baxley; mother, Carolette Schuman of Patterson; sister, Cheryl Raines of Patterson; brothers, Neil Schuman and Jason Schuman, both of Blackshear; granddaughter, Kinleigh Black of Baxley. Funeral Services were held Thursday, July 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Park officiating. Interment followed in Thornton Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Linton DeLoach, Dwight Beckworth, Dustin Beckworth, Kyle Thornton, Robbie Thornton and Robert Pinter. Honorary Pallbearers were all friends in attendance. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.