By Mary Ann Ellis
During my youth, I thought little about time and how to spend my allotted minutes every day. My life lay infinite before my young eyes. If in summer I were allowed to spend most of my day reading a book, I considered that a perfect day. Few days were so spent though. My mother saw to that. I had chores to do, peas to shell, dishes to wash, floors to mop. Looking back, I realize she was teaching me to be a productive member of society and an efficient wife and mother some day. A most reluctant student, I learned nonetheless. Back then, time seemed to drag by. Days filled with Mama’s chores passed like molasses in January, but eventually I graduated high school and moved up to Athens and the University.
Spending Time
