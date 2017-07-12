By Ken Vickers
It is that time of year again, a hundred degrees and so humid a body needs a pair of gills to breathe. Even the gnats are staying in the shade. But this is the kind of weather that makes turpentine run freely, for you old timers that remember those days. It also makes okra run wild. Along about March I get to missing a good mess of fresh okra and can hardly wait until I have some growing in the garden. Then, as soon as it starts to bear, it’s fried okra for about four days in a row, and then, somehow, I just lose my taste for the green slime in a shell.
