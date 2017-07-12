Enough!

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, July 12. 2017
Comments (0)
By Ken Vickers

It is that time of year again, a hundred degrees and so humid a body needs a pair of gills to breathe. Even the gnats are staying in the shade. But this is the kind of weather that makes turpentine run freely, for you old timers that remember those days. It also makes okra run wild. Along about March I get to missing a good mess of fresh okra and can hardly wait until I have some growing in the garden. Then, as soon as it starts to bear, it’s fried okra for about four days in a row, and then, somehow, I just lose my taste for the green slime in a shell.

To continue reading article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner