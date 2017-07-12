Williams to hold double celebration

James Robert and Violet Deen Williams will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary and Mr. Williams’ 80th birthday with a drop-in party this Saturday, July 15, at Red Oak Baptist Church from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The Williams were married on July 18, 1957 and Mr. Williams’ birthday is July 15, 1937. Robert and Violet have three sons and daughters-in-law: Ricky and Carol Williams, Rodney and Pam Williams and Victor and Vickie Williams; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Bret) Campbell, Kevin (Jade) Williams, Tasha (Cole) Griffin, Blake (Willy) Wright, Chris Williams, Tyler (Bobby) Manning, Jarrett Williams and C.D. Williams. They also have ten great-grandchildren: Maysi Campbell, Rylan Campbell, Colin Campbell, Morgan Williams, Brantlee Wright, Addison Griffin, River Williams, Emerson Wright, Bralynn Griffin and Liam Wright. Congratulations Robert and Violet Williams!