OnSite PrimeCare, LLC held its official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, June 29, at the Baxley-Appling Chamber of Commerce. The clinic can provide exams, quick tests for flu, strep throat, urinalysis and more. This cash only clinic does not bill insurance therefore allowing them to charge less for healthcare, passing the savings on to the patient.
Ribbon Cutting Held for OnSite PrimeCare
