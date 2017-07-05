Ribbon Cutting Held for OnSite PrimeCare

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, July 5. 2017
Comments (0)
OnSite PrimeCare, LLC held its official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, June 29, at the Baxley-Appling Chamber of Commerce. The clinic can provide exams, quick tests for flu, strep throat, urinalysis and more. This cash only clinic does not bill insurance therefore allowing them to charge less for healthcare, passing the savings on to the patient.

To continue reading pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner