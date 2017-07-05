District Attorney Jackie Johnson announces the sentencing of 38 year-old Anthony Lamar Simmons in Appling County Superior Court. Simmons was found guilty by an Appling County jury on Thursday, May 25, of Child Molestation and Aggravated Sexual Battery. The charges stem from the sexual assault of a 14 year-old girl in late 2014 through early 2015 at a residence off Ten Mile Church Road in Appling County.
Repeat Offender gets life sentence
