Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Jeanette Altman Deen, age 85, who passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Altamaha Healthcare under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. She was a native of Bacon County; a member of the Eastern Star and an educator in Appling County, Bacon County and Coffee County school systems. She received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from Georgia Southern University and her Doctorate in Education from the University of Georgia. She was preceded in death by first husband, T.E. Branch; second husband, Edsel Deen; parents, Tom and Elsie Moore Altman and sisters, Ona McConnell, Tommie Lee Barron, Marsha Hutcherson, Odean McNamara and Violet Bess. Survivors include one brother, Delton Altman of Baxley and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Graveside funeral services was held Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Crosby Chapel Church Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Jeanette Altman Deen.