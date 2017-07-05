Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Julius “Jay” Kimmons, Jr., age 50, who passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Jeff Davis Hospital after a sudden illness. He was a resident of Appling County for the past 24 years and was an electrician. Survivors include three children, Justin Kimmons and fiancé, Kayla Miles of Baxley, Jessica Kimmons and fiancé, Wesley Rewis of Hazlehurst and Jacob Kimmons of Baxley; seven grandchildren; one brother, Billy DeLee and wife, Sherry of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Jackie Zappitella of Baxley and Trisha Beck and husband, David of Pensacola, FL and multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation was held for family and close friends on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Julius “Jay” Kimmons.