Toney Jerome Sharpe, age 68, of Baxley passed away Monday, June 26, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Sharpe was born June 19, 1949 in Appling County to the late LeRoy Sharpe and the late Bonnie Virginia Sellers Sharpe. He was a carpenter by trade, an avid guitarist, and was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church. Mr. Sharpe worked as a group leader and unit director at the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and Director of Maintenance at Baptist Village. He retired as General Manager of South Georgia Equipment. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, David Sharpe and Randy Sharpe. Survivors include his wife, Karen Dell Sharpe of Baxley; daughter and son in law, Pam and Rob Hinnant of Vidalia; son and daughter in law, Toney James “Jamie” and Brandi Sharpe of Baxley; sisters, Joan (Barry) Crosby of Baxley, June (Jimmy) Sellers of Graham, and Lynn (Alan) Opdyke of Atlanta; brothers, Dan Sharpe and Van Sharpe, both of Baxley; sister in law, Pearl Sharpe of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Kristin, Bri Anna, and Taylor Sharpe, Lauren Hinnant, Jaylie and Bree Clance; great grandchildren, Gavyn Treat and Braylee Sharpe; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church.
Interment followed in Oak View Cemetery
The Reverends Bryan Gill, Mike Brown and Louis Hart officiated.
Active pallbearers were Carroll White, Danny Sharpe, Earnest Ansley, Brian Brannen, Brandon Herndon, Taylor Sharpe, Scotty Turner, Allen Turner, Jason Ansley, Daniel Ansley, Andy Arnold and Dusty Arnold.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by the Rev. Bryan Gill, Blanche Pritchard, Da’Neil Sharpe, Rachel Arnold and Eileen Stone.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
