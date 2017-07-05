Outside my window here in Pine Grove, the much-needed rain falls softly on the gardens, both flower and vegetable, and suggests to my ears that a nice nap would be pleasant indeed. For our supper, we ate fresh squash and tomatoes from our garden along with fresh sweet corn and deviled eggs. My loyal readers know my aversion to chickens, but I have no problems with eggs. Last week a friend gave me a generous donation of eggs laid by his free-range chickens.
I bought the corn, but it grew in local soil. We eat well from the earth’s bounty and for that I’m thankful. All is well here in our little corner of the world, at least for now, but I try really hard not to worry about tomorrow.
All's well in Pine Grove- Mary Ann Ellis
