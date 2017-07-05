Governmet Lost- Ken Vickers

Wednesday, July 5. 2017
Shall not one reasoned voice be heard above this fiery din? For we are here and they are there, between us the ranks are thin. Civility’s been put to death, and compromise despised. All statesmanship from governance has now been exorcised Once off to serve the folks back home with noble, lofty goals,
Today they only serve themselves and many sell their souls.

