I had an interesting experienced last week when prompted to visit with a neighbor who happens to be several decades my senior. Ms Eloise; for the sake of reference, lives one block south of me with her daughter who contends with mental challenges. My neighbor’s husband passed away several years ago and her two older daughters reside in other states. At any rate, Ms. Eloise and I became acquainted a couple years ago and have grown to be rather close neighbors.
Upon my visiting with her several days ago, Ms. Eloise detailed an incident with her garage door opener which had, she identified, started smoking the week before. She’d sought the help of another neighbor after learning I’d left town.
Coincidentally, the neighbor had recently contacted a garage door company to have his door and opener replaced as well. At the point I was conversing with Ms. Eloise, she disclosed having contacted the company, paid for a garage door opener and a $900 deposit for the new door that had also been ordered. When my neighbor explained the company had provided an estimate for parts and labor that totaled nearly $3,000 I almost went ballistic.
Old or seasoned- Billy G. Howard
