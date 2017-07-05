I don’t need Caller ID to know when Skeeter Skates is calling. The phone has a different kind of sound to it, like very impatient. That’s to be expected. Skeeter Skates, owner of Skeeter Skates Plow Repair and Stump Removal in Ryo, Georgia, is an impatient man. I guess it goes with the business. Skeeter isn’t big on preambles.
Before I could even say hello, he barked, “Hoss, I need some advice and I don’t have all day to talk about it. I’m looking at a bunch of rusted bolts on a Massey Harris P4086 14-inch plow blade that ain’t going to jump up and fix itself.” This was certainly a surprise. Skeeter Skates isn’t one to seek advice. I just hoped I was up to the task.
"The plow repair and stump removal business is both dynamic and ever-evolving,” Skeeter opined, “and if I want to maintain my position as an industry leader, I must continue to hone my communications skills.” I wasn’t sure where this was going but I told him that was a reasonable assumption.
To continue reading pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Skeeter Skates learns about face paint and twerping- Dick Yarbrough
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)