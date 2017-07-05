On Tuesday, June 27, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second quarter Employee Appreciation Luncheon, with special guests, the Appling Emergency Management Agency. Employee of the Quarter was awarded to Investigator Jeff Evans. Pastor Brian Holmes, of St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ, was the Chaplin for the week.
For the seven-day period of June 23, 2017 through June 29, 2017, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) provided the following services: Deputies/Investigators, wrote 29 citations, made 19 arrests, performed 29 Sex Offender Compliance Verifications, issued 42 warnings, served 34 criminal and 7 civil papers for various courts, completed 24 incident reports, and provided security for Juvenile, State, and Superior Court. There were 7 vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 6,781 miles for the period. The Sheriff’s Office considered it an honor to provide five (5) funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office initiated eight (8) new criminal investigations and completed/closed one (1) current cases.
The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 82 inmates during the current period. Jailers completed 35 new inmate intakes and processed 38 inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided 89 medical checks for the week and food service served 1,709 meals.
Our 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 826 calls for service, of which 225 were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
To continue reading arrest reports pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Sheriff Melton gives recap of Weekly Happenings
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)