Legals for 7-5-2017

NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of DAVID D. BLACK, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
June 7, 2017
JANET SUE BLACK, Executrix of the Estate of DAVID D. BLACK, DECEASED
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of STEPHEN URELL BUTLER, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 27, 2017
MELINDA EDWARDS, Administrator of the Estate of STEPHEN URELL BUTLER, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF Nona D. Edwards, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-49
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
[For use if an heir is required to be served by publication]
TO: Whom It May Concern; Sylvia Jordan, Lois McCall, Donald Wayne Snyder & Debra Dyer
[List here all heirs having unknown addresses to be served by publication]
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before July 17, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
BETTY M. BAKER,
Plaintiff
v.
LARRY BAKER,
Defendant.
Civil Action No. 17-6-205C
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Plaintiff having moved the Court for an order directing service to be made upon defendant Larry Baker in the above-styled action by publication of summons, and it appearing to the Court from the verified Complaint and Affidavit in support of such motion that defendant is a nonresident and that the action is an action in which a defendant may be served by publication pursuant to O.C.G.A. ñ 9-10-71, it is ORDERED that service upon Larry Baker be made by publication as provided by law.
This 20th day of June, 2017.
J.M. Wilkes, III
JUDGE, Superior Courts
Southern Judicial Circuit
Presented by:
Betty M. Baker
Plaintiff pre se
RE: Sega Equipment, LLC
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate Sega Equipment, LLC, will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. ñ 14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 4572 Golden Isles Highway, West, Baxley, Ga. 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Kandra E. Lewis.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
RE: 1120 North River, LLC
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate 1120 North River, LLC, will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. ñ 14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 581 East Parker Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Keith M. Morris.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF STANLEY KEITH ROWELL, DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2017-52
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Brandon Keith Rowell has petitioned for Brandon Keith Rowell to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of STANLEY KEITH ROWELL deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A ñ 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before July 31, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court Personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Charles M. Harris to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Home America Mortgage, Inc. dated February 28, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 401, Page 184, as last modified in Deed Book 512, Page 436, Appling County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. securing a Note in the original principal amount of $81,748.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, August 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, a portion of Original Land District of Appling County, Georgia, a portion of Original Land Lot No. 284, consisting of Subdivision Lot No. 2, Block A, of what is known as the "Ed White" Subdivision, a plat of which is of record on Plat Book 6, Page 94, Appling County Deed Records, and said lot being bound and now or formerly as follows: Northwesterly, Northeasterly and Southwesterly by lands of Gerald Jackson; and Southeasterly by the City Circle Road. Said lot being more fully described as follows: Commencing at a point on the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road, which point is located North 58 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 500 feet from the point of intersection of the Northwesterly right-of-way line of City Circle Road with the Easterly right-of-way line of State Highway 15 and from said Point of Commencement, run North 21 degrees 00 minutes West a distance of 154 feet; thence run North 59 degrees 45 minutes East a distance of 83 feet; thence run South 39 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 148 feet to the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road; thence South 58 degrees 00 minutes West along the Northerly right-of-way line of City Circle Road for a distance of 118 feet to the Point of Beginning.
This description according to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling County Surveyor, dated March 16, 1977, a copy of which plat is recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 213, Appling County Deed Records, incorporated herein for all purposes.
This being the same property conveyed from Robert T. Carter and Lynn S. Carter to Rogelio C. Poblete and Leticia Q. Poblete by survivorship deed dated April 1, 1983, recorded in Deed Book 203, Page 102, Appling County Deed Records, the said Rogelio C. Poblete now being deceased.
Said property is known as 1834 City Circle Road, Baxley, GA 31513, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Charles M. Harris, a/k/a Charles M. Harris Sr. a/k/a Charles Michael Harris, successor in interest or tenant(s).
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Attorney-in-Fact for Charles M. Harris
File no. 06-2060
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/KLM
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
[FC-NOS]
For Public Notice:
The Appling County School District offers classes in the following career and technical education pathway programs with college and career ready student credentialing opportunities at Appling County High School:
Agriculture Leadership in Forestry
Agriculture Leadership in Horticulture
Agricultural Mechanics Systems
Allied Health and Medicine
Audio-Video Technology and Film
Business and Technology
Culinary Arts
Early Childhood Care and Education
Engineering and Technology (STEM)
Forestry/Mechanical Systems
Forestry/Wildlife Management
Graphic Design
Horticulture and Forest Science
Horticulture/Mechanical Systems
Marketing Communications and Promotion
Plant and Landscape Systems
Welding
Also, Appling County Middle School offers classes in the following career and technical education program areas:
Middle School Agriculture
Middle School Business and Computer Science
Middle School Engineering and Technology (STEM)
Middle School Family and Consumer Science
All career and technical education programs follow the system╒s policies of nondiscrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, and disability in all programs, services, activities, and employment. In
addition, arrangements can be made to ensure that the lack of English language proficiency is not a barrier to admission or participation.
For general information about these career and technical education programs, contact:
Dr. Ryan Flowers, Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Director
Appling County High School/Appling County School District
482 Blackshear Hwy., Baxley GA 31513
912-367-8610
ryan.flowers@appling.k12.ga.us
Other inquiries regarding nondiscrimination policies should be directed to the following contacts at the
Appling County Board of Education
(249 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513, 912-367-8600):
Donna Wood, System Title IX Coordinator, donna.wood@appling.k12.ga.us
Jonathan Lindsey, ACHS Title IX Coordinator, jonathan.lindsey@appling.k12.ga.us
Denise Rentz, Title II Coordinator , denise.rentz@appling.k12.ga.us
Pam Thomas, Special Education Director, pam.thomas@appling.k12.ga.us
Patrice Nelson, 504 Coordinator, patrice.nelson@appling.k12.ga.us
Norma Nunez-Cortes, Title III/ESOL Coordinator, norma.cortes@appling.k12.ga.us
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER A TRADE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF APPLING
The undersigned hereby certifies that it is conducting a business in the County of Appling, State of Georgia under the name: Happy Transfer and that the type of business to be conducted is money services business, and that said business is composed of the following: First Global Money Inc., 5733 Rickenbacker Road, Commerce, CA 90040.╩ This affidavit is made in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, Title 10, Chapter 1, Section 490.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from Eddie Michael Jordan, Floryn Jordan to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Wilmington Finance Inc., dated June 25, 2007, recorded June 29, 2007, in Deed Book 433, Page 359-374, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred One Thousand One Hundred Fifty and 00/100 dollars ($101,150.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the Brougham Fund I Trust, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2017, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING, BEING AND SITUATED IN LAND LOT NO. 285 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.480 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY LANDS OF J.P. MORRIS ESTATE; EAST BY THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF LAWANA STREET; SOUTH BY LANDS OF PERLIE MAE HOOD PEARSEY; AND WEST BY LANDS OF MARIANNA TYRE HARPER. FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO A SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., G.R.L.S. NO.2942, DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2006, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 240, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1072 Lawana Drive, Baxley, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys╒ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an ╥as-is╙ basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is Eddie Michael Jordan, Floryn Jordan, Eddie Michael Jordan and Floryn Jordan, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. ñ 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: BSI Financial Services, Loss Mitigation Dept., 400 East Royal Lane, Suite 290, Irving, TX 75039, Telephone Number: 800-327-7861.
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST as Attorney in Fact for EDDIE MICHAEL JORDAN, FLORYN JORDAN THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. BSI-09-36182-8
www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, Appling COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Malvin Branch aka Malvin Leroy Branch, a married man to James B. Nutter & Company dated 07/17/08, recorded in Deed Book 448, Page 281 re-recorded in Deed Book 477, Page 276, Appling, County, Georgia Records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $156,300.00, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified check only before╩the courthouse door of╩Appling County, Georgia within the legal hours of sale on August 1, 2017, the following described property: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Lot of Land Number 618 in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of two acres and being more particularly described as follows: Starting at the Southwest corner of Land Lot Number 618; Thence East along the Southern Land Lot line a distance of 330 feet to a point; Thence North 19 degrees 19' East a distance of 170.68 feet to a point; Thence North 22 degrees 03' East a distance of 438.0 feet to the point of beginning; Thence North 22 degrees 03' East a distance of 420.0 feet to a point; thence South 67 degrees 51' East a distance of 210 feet to a point; Thence South 22 degrees 03' West a distance of 420 feet to a point; Thence North 67 degrees 51' West a distance of 210 feet to said point of beginning. Tax ID #29 24 Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Malvin & Phyllis Branch by Darwin Music in a deed executed 10/11/1991 and recorded 10/11/1991 in Book 255, Page 806 of the Appling County, Georgia Land Records The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney╒s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney╒s fees having been given). James B. Nutter & Company services the above referenced loan on behalf of the current owner of the loan. James B. Nutter & Company can be contacted at 800-315-7334 or by writing to Westport Plaza Office 4153 Broadway Kansas City, MO 64111, to discuss possible alternatives to foreclosure. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: James B. Nutter & Company, Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Phyllis Branch or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 5950 Piney Bluff Road, Baxley, GA 31513-3002. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. RCO Legal, P.S. 2970 Clairmont Road NE, Suite 780 Atlanta, GA 30329 (770)-234-9181 www.rcolegal.com 7870.20950 TS#: 7870.20950 FEI # 2013.04934 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017, 07/19/2017,07/26/2017
