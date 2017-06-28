According to Police Chief James Godfrey on Thursday, June 22 at approximately 3:06 p.m., officers of the Baxley Police Department answered a call to Qwik Chik in reference to an assault. On arrival, officers discovered that two customers had physically assaulted the owner, Jeanette Norris and Makiddian Norris, her 15-year-old daughter. The assault came as a result of the customers being unhappy about an order. The situation escalated from verbal abuse to the owner being beaten and knocked to the ground where the beating continued. As the customers were fleeing the scene...
To continue reading pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on stands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Business owner, daughter attacked
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)