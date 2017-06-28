After an approximate 25 years without an adult leadership program, Appling County is changing that with the help of the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at UGA. On Tuesday, June 20, thirteen local citizens graduated from the inaugural Appling LEADS Program. More than 60 friends and family of graduates and local leaders gathered at the graduation to honor this class. An impressive lineup of speakers took the stage to discuss the great promise this program has for the community.
Appling celebrates first leadership class in 25 years
