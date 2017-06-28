Willie Lee Allen

Willie Lee Allen was born in Appling County, on February 23, 1929, to the late Venice Lee Davis and Oscar Davis, Sr. She was married to the late Willie D. Allen. She served as a healthcare worker for many years and was a faithful member of St. Matthew the Faithful Church, where she served as the Church Mother and President of the Hospitality Committee. Willie Lee Allen died on June 19, 2017, and was preceded in death by her children: Anthony Allen, Keith Allen, Pamela Allen, Phyllis Allen, Gregory Allen, Zelinda Wallace, Jerry Fletcher and Mitchell Fletcher. Survivors include 10 Children: Veronica Williams (Flant), of Baxley, Gwendolyn Allen (Stephan), Patricia Simms (Elliot), Pauline Allen, Barbara Thomas (Carlos), Teresa Allen, Steven Allen(Rosalyn), Michael Allen (Crissy), Charles Allen (Shirley), and Wilbert Reed, all of Philadelphia, PA; two sisters: Clara Mae Russell of Baxley and Jenethal Burks of Atlanta, one brother, Benjamin Davis of Baxley. Three daughters-in-law: Yvonne Allen, Tawanda Allen and Margaret Fletcher, all of Philadelphia, PA; one son-in-law: Tyrone Wallace of Philadelphia, PA and special friends Pearl Gallimore and Lucille Dasher, both of Baxley. She also leaves to cherish her memory fifty-one grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Services were held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Apostle Alfred Solomon, officiating and Prophetess Jacquetta Edwards presiding. Interment followed at Old Field Memorial Gardens, in Baxley. Repast was held at the Lions Club. Active Pallbearers were Arnold Davis, Stanley Davis, Chad Davis, James Green, Carl Rogers and Calvin Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers were Deacons of St. Matthew the Faithful Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, Greater St. James Baptist Church and Union Chapel Baptist Church. Voices of Genises rendered musical selections. Funeral Arrangements were under the direction of C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
